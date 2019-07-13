  • Man facing charges after SWAT situation in Brighton Heights

    PITTSBURGH - A man is facing charges following SWAT situation in Brighton Heights, police say.

    It all unfolded on Brandon Road when police said Mark Vrane, 47, attacked a woman inside a home and refused to let her leave. Police said he also made several threats of violence against officers.

    Officers put a ladder up against a second-floor window in order to bring the woman out.

    Police said Vrane then barricaded himself inside, and that's when officers went in with a police dog and set off gas.

    The man was arrested and is facing several charges including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. 

    Officers also found drug paraphernalia in the home and are now trying to get a search warrant. We're told more charges are expected. 

    The woman was treated on the scene for bruises and other injuries, police said.

    Vrane was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

     

