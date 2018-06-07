  • Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Westmoreland County park

    Updated:

    ROSTRAVER, Pa. - A Charleroi man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Westmoreland County. 

    Westmoreland Park police said officers on patrol at Cedar Creek Park conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration. 

    During the traffic stop, they found Thomas Kokoska and two others inside the vehicle.  

    Police said officers smelled an odor of marijuana and after searching the vehicle found four bricks, or 200 stamp bags of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,000 inside a cup. 

    Kokoska was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    Kokoska is in the Westmoreland County Jail and has a preliminary hearing June 25. 

     

