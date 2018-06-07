Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Westmoreland County park

ROSTRAVER, Pa. - A Charleroi man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland Park police said officers on patrol at Cedar Creek Park conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration.
During the traffic stop, they found Thomas Kokoska and two others inside the vehicle.
FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS AND UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Police said officers smelled an odor of marijuana and after searching the vehicle found four bricks, or 200 stamp bags of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,000 inside a cup.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Victim identified after deadly crash at medical building
- Aliquippa police chief placed on administrative leave
- SEE: Stealthy alligator lurking near family as boy plays on Slip 'n' Slide
- VIDEO: Children's Hospital offers yoga to help young cancer patients
Kokoska was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kokoska is in the Westmoreland County Jail and has a preliminary hearing June 25.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}