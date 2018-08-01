0 Man facing felony charges for twisting cat's neck, abandoning animal

GEORGES TWP., Pa. - A Fayette County man is facing felony charges for allegedly twisting the neck of a cat he said had been hit by a car. The animal later died.

Ronald Manchas of Smithfield is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to state police, the cat had reportedly been thrown into the woods near Jarrett’s Trailer Court in Georges Township, Fayette County.

When the cat was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, it died from spinal-related injuries.

Manchas, who was the maintenance man at the trailer park, told troopers that one of the residents of told him the cat had been hit by a car and was crawling along the road.

TRENDING NOW:

He admitted to picking up the animal, taking it to a nearby field, twisting its neck and tossing it into the weeds, police said.

According to officers, the cat laid there for 16 hours before being taken to a veterinarian.

Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is speaking with volunteers who tried to rescue the cat. Their message for people who may be harming more of them - on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.