  • Man fakes limp, threatens gas station clerk with stun gun during robbery

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man threatened a gas station clerk with a stun gun during a robbery late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

    The man pretended to have a limp as he walked up to the booth at the Exxon gas station on Penn Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said.

    When the man got up to the booth, he told the clerk that the keys to the booth had been left outside the door. At that point, the clerk opened the door to check and the man forced his way in with the stun gun, authorities said.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is learning new details about what the man took and the stolen vehicle police say he was driving -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories