PITTSBURGH - A man threatened a gas station clerk with a stun gun during a robbery late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.
The man pretended to have a limp as he walked up to the booth at the Exxon gas station on Penn Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said.
When the man got up to the booth, he told the clerk that the keys to the booth had been left outside the door. At that point, the clerk opened the door to check and the man forced his way in with the stun gun, authorities said.
