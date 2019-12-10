WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Five months after a house exploded in a Washington County neighborhood, many of the families still cannot return to their homes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Supervisors, Columbia Gas hold special meeting after house explodes
The explosion completely leveled a home in North Franklin township, and it also caused major damage to neighboring homes.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Five people, including the homeowner and three firefighters, were injured. Columbia Gas took responsibility for the explosion, and city officials said no upgrade work by that company will be permitted until further notice.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is speaking with a woman who is trying to get help for her elderly neighbors, even as she’s still unable to move back – on 11 News at 6:15.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania State Trooper shot on duty
- Hermitage native injured in New Zealand volcano eruption leaves voicemail for mother
- ‘Forever chemicals' found in drinking water in local community
- VIDEO: Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex closes its doors after 30+ years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}