PITTSBURGH - A man is fighting for his life after being shot on the South Side Thursday night.
Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 they got a call for a shooting on 22nd Street just after 11 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot inside a house.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.
Police haven’t said if they have any suspects.
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is talking with investigators to find out if they have a motive for the shooting for Channel 11 News at Noon.
