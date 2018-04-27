  • Man fighting for life after shooting inside South Side home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is fighting for his life after being shot on the South Side Thursday night. 

    Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 they got a call for a shooting on 22nd Street just after 11 p.m. 

    Related Headlines

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot inside a house. 

    The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said. 

    Police haven’t said if they have any suspects. 

    WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is talking with investigators to find out if they have a motive for the shooting for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man fighting for life after shooting inside South Side home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boating safety top of mind as busy season approaches

  • Headline Goes Here

    What you need to know about Pittsburgh's three rivers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man using social media to find thief that stole son's birthday presents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcycle crashes with car along Liberty Tunnel detour route