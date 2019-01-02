WHITE OAK, Pa. - A man fired a shot through a ceiling as standoff with police unfolded early Wednesday morning at a home in White Hall, authorities said.
The incident began about 4 a.m. on State Street, where the 20-year-old man was barricaded on the second floor of the home.
Officers entered the home’s first floor and immediately heard a gunshot from upstairs, officials said.
The man told officers he shot one round through the ceiling and that he shot himself in the upper arm just before police arrived, authorities said.
SWAT and a negotiator were brought in to help with the situation.
Police said the negotiator got the man to put down the gun and agree to treatment.
The scene cleared by 8 a.m.
Authorities said charges likely will not be filed against the man.
