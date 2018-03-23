A pedestrian accident resulted in a man being sent to the hospital in Butler County.
The accident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township.
We're working to learn what led up to the accident, for 11@11.
Police said the man landed on the sidewalk after being dragged or thrown at least 10 to 12 feet.
Cranberry Township police on the scene of a pedestrian accident. Police say the man was dragged or thrown at least 10 to 12 feet landing on the sidewalk. It happened on Cross Creek Drive off of Rochester Road. Stick with Ch 11 for more details. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/PRMbCFGseB— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 23, 2018
A medical helicopter was called and the man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
The scene is still active.
