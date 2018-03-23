  • Man flown to hospital after being hit by car in Cranberry Township

    A pedestrian accident resulted in a man being sent to the hospital in Butler County.

    The accident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township.

    Police said the man landed on the sidewalk after being dragged or thrown at least 10 to 12 feet.

    A medical helicopter was called and the man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    The scene is still active.

