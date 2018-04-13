NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A man was shot in New Kensington Thursday night, dispatchers confirmed.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kenneth Avenue.
Scene has just cleared. Police tell me shooting happened on corner of Kenneth in Kew Ken. Suspect still at large. Victim air lifted to hospital. WATCH Channel 11 Morning News for the developing details. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/33qdIisoNZ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 13, 2018
The victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Police said the suspect is at large.
We're working to learn the condition of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, for Channel 11 Morning News at 4:30 .m.
