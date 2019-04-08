NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was flown to the hospital after a fire and explosion in Fayette County.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Bailey Avenue in North Union Township, not far from Laurel Highlands High School.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
That man was working on a furnace when it exploded around 2 p.m.
Channel 11 has learned the homeowner refused medical treatment after the explosion.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store
- WATCH: Yasiel Puig goes after Pirates players in bench-clearing brawl
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}