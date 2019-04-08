  • Man flown to hospital after house fire, explosion

    NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was flown to the hospital after a fire and explosion in Fayette County.

    Emergency crews were called to a home on Bailey Avenue in North Union Township, not far from Laurel Highlands High School.

    That man was working on a furnace when it exploded around 2 p.m.

    Channel 11 has learned the homeowner refused medical treatment after the explosion.

