ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being bitten by a dog at the Beaver County Humane Society.
According to a news release, the incident happened around 6 p.m. when the man was leaving the Aliquippa location.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for more information.
He was there to re-adopt a dog he surrendered a few months ago after falling on hard times.
