PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was found dead Wednesday night after police received a report of a home invasion in Penn Hills, police said.
Aaron Evans, 35, was found shot inside a home shortly after 6 p.m., according to authorities. He had already died by the time officers got to the home on Lawton Street.
Investigators said the home was ransacked before whoever broke into the home took off.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
