  • Man found dead in Allegheny River

    BLAWNOX, Pa. - A man's body was found floating in the Allegheny River near Sycamore Island in Blawnox Thursday night.

    Dispatchers were notified of the body around 7:26 p.m., police said.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police are still investigating.

    We're working to learn the identity of the man,

