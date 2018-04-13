BLAWNOX, Pa. - A man's body was found floating in the Allegheny River near Sycamore Island in Blawnox Thursday night.
Dispatchers were notified of the body around 7:26 p.m., police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
We're working to learn the identity of the man, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
