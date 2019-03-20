OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in what is being investigated as a homicide in Butler County, authorities said.
The man, identified as 23-year-old Maximilian Halterman, was found inside a home on Davis Road in Oakland Township.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was the first reporter on the scene Wednesday morning. She's learning more about the victim and suspect for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Breaking: State police on the scene of a homicide in Oakland Township, Butler County. Man found shot inside home. pic.twitter.com/MiyG1eD2ta— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 20, 2019
State police investigating a homicide in Butler County. No suspects in custody as of yet. pic.twitter.com/7u9OOnBqZg— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 20, 2019
