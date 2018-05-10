  • Man found dead on sidewalk

    A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, police said.

    Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue, where multiple shots were reported to have been fired.

    Officers found the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead on a sidewalk, police said. He had been shot in the head.

    Investigators said several parked cars were struck by bullets.

    No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

