    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man has been found guilty of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in a September 2018 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in West Mifflin.

    In addition to homicide by a vehicle, a judge convicted Robert Darrisaw Jr. of aggravated assault by vehicle while DWI, involuntary manslaughter and DUI, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

    Darrisaw was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph one seconds before crashing into a vehicle with three women inside on Lebanon Church Road, police said.

    One of the women in the car, Marlee Hill, was killed.

    Blood tests showed Darrisaw had a blood alcohol content of .163, more than twice the legal limit.

