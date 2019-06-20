WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man has been found guilty of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in a September 2018 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in West Mifflin.
In addition to homicide by a vehicle, a judge convicted Robert Darrisaw Jr. of aggravated assault by vehicle while DWI, involuntary manslaughter and DUI, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Darrisaw was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph one seconds before crashing into a vehicle with three women inside on Lebanon Church Road, police said.
One of the women in the car, Marlee Hill, was killed.
Blood tests showed Darrisaw had a blood alcohol content of .163, more than twice the legal limit.
