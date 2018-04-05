Man found in Rankin with gunshot wound to head

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in Rankin on Wednesday.
Allegheny County Police say emergency dispatchers received a call at about 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Oak Way.
First responders found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital in critical condition.
It was not immediately clear if there are any suspects.
