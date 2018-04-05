  • Man found in Rankin with gunshot wound to head

    Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in Rankin on Wednesday.

    Allegheny County Police say emergency dispatchers received a call at about 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Oak Way.

    First responders found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

    It was not immediately clear if there are any suspects.

