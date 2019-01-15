WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Multiple calls came into the county's 911 center around 8:20 p.m. for shorts fired on Marlboro Avenue.
Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street.
He's in critical condition.
