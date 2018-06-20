Man found shot along street

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
There is a large police presence on Hunter Street.
According to county officials, a man was found shot and has been taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
