Man found shot along street

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

    There is a large police presence on Hunter Street.

    According to county officials, a man was found shot and has been taken to the hospital.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

