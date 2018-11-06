Man found shot in vehicle during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound during a traffic stop in Pittsburgh, authorities said.
Police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the area of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road for a report of shots fired.
Other officers noticed a vehicle speeding on Brighton Road and initiated the traffic stop at West North Avenue, near Monterey Street, police said.
The man was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his side, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
