  • Man found shot in vehicle during traffic stop

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound during a traffic stop in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

    Police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the area of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road for a report of shots fired.

    Other officers noticed a vehicle speeding on Brighton Road and initiated the traffic stop at West North Avenue, near Monterey Street, police said.

    The man was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his side, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    Police are investigating.

