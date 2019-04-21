PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot inside a home in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood Sunday evening.
Police responded to the 200 block of Allen Street around 4:10 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Pittsburgh police are still investigating.
