MCKEESPORT, Pa. - One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday along Beacon Street.
According to Allegheny County Police, Delquay Lamont James, 21, was found near a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police do not have any suspects or a motive.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
