  • Man found shot multiple times in courtyard in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood, police said.

    Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to Cordell Place, where there was a report of shots fired.

    The 32-year-old shooting victim was found in a courtyard, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

