    PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot to death between two homes early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, police said.

    A report of a shot fired shortly after midnight drew police to the 500 block of Lowell Street, near Shetland Avenue, authorities said.

    Officers found the man lying on the ground between the houses where it is believed the shooting occurred.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

