Man found shot to death inside apartment

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - A man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning at an apartment in Braddock, authorities said.

    Police received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Talbot Avenue.

    Officers responded to the area, determined where the shots originated and found a 21-year-old man shot inside an apartment, police said.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300.

