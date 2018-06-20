Man found shot to death inside apartment

BRADDOCK, Pa. - A man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning at an apartment in Braddock, authorities said.
Police received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Talbot Avenue.
Officers responded to the area, determined where the shots originated and found a 21-year-old man shot inside an apartment, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at 412-473-1300.
TRENDING NOW:
- 17-year-old shot, killed by police during traffic stop after earlier shooting
- Man on drugs abandons 4-year-old daughter at Dairy Queen, police say
- Photos: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 show
- VIDEO: Family, friends remember rapper Jimmy Wopo who was shot, killed in Pittsburgh
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}