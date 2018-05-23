  • Man found shot to death inside home

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night inside a home in Uniontown, police said.

    Officers responded to a housing unit on Dunlap Street after receiving reports about 10 p.m. that the man had been shot.

    We’re working to find out whether police have identified any suspects for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Upon arrival, 28-year-old Richard Hinton was found shot inside a townhome, police said. A coroner was called and pronounced him dead.

    Hinton did not live in the home where he was found shot, police said.

    No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Uniontown City Police Department.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot to death inside home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff: Suspect in Florida standoff, gunfire, found dead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

  • Headline Goes Here

    US files plea deal in deadly Florida airport shooting