UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night inside a home in Uniontown, police said.
Officers responded to a housing unit on Dunlap Street after receiving reports about 10 p.m. that the man had been shot.
We’re working to find out whether police have identified any suspects for Channel 11 Morning News.
Upon arrival, 28-year-old Richard Hinton was found shot inside a townhome, police said. A coroner was called and pronounced him dead.
Hinton did not live in the home where he was found shot, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Uniontown City Police Department.
