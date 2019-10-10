PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills.
Officers discovered the victim around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 7200 block of Lawton Street, according to Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton.
Once officers found the body, Burton told Channel 11 they secured the crime scene and turned the investigation over to Allegheny County Police.
The details surrounding what led to the deadly shooting are still unclear, and the victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com and the Channel 11 News app for the latest details.
