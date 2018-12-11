MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after he was found stabbed inside his home late Monday night in Moon Township, authorities said.
Police and paramedics were called about 10:45 p.m. to a home on McKinney Drive in response to a 911 call about a stabbing.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the investigation and what police are saying about the attacker -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
First responders found 48-year-old Thomas Garner suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Garner, who lived in the home alone, is believed to have been familiar with the person who stabbed him, according to authorities.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
A motive for the incident has not been determined, but police said it does not appear to have been a robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father turns in daughter to face animal cruelty charges
- Firefighter arrested during fight after Pitcairn votes to disband #2 volunteer fire department
- ‘Nothing but scorn for humanity': Newly released writings show evolution of Sandy Hook shooter
- VIDEO: Glass will no longer be permitted in recycling bins in nearly two dozen South Hills neighborhoods
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}