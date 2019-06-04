WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington man will spend 35 years in prison for trying to kill another man execution-style.
Keith Rosario, 28, was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty earlier this year of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.
Rosario had just gotten out of prison in 2017 when he beat and kidnapped a man before driving him to a remote location in South Franklin Township and shooting him in the back of the head.
The man survived and was found after someone heard him screaming for help.
He had swum into Reservoir Number 4 when he was shot and came out naked and bleeding from the head.
Rosario had been released a few months before after serving part of his sentence on felony and drug convictions.
