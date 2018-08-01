Man hired to install surveillance cameras accused of stealing from company

DARLINGTON TWP., Pa. - A Beaver County man is in jail, accused of stealing from the company that hired him to install surveillance cameras.
According to state police, Raymond Labon Jr., 58, was hired by the Cee Vee Vending Company in Darlington Township to install surveillance cameras.
Police said Lebon would disable the recording system so he could enter the business without being detected and steal money.
Lebon is charged with burglary and theft.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with employees at Cee Vee Vending Company and learned how they caught him in the act – for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
