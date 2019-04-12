  • Man hired to work on apartment complex accused of stealing from residents

    Updated:

    ROBINSON, Pa. - Residents of an upscale apartment compled in Robinson called police after discovering they had been ripped off.

    Police said a man commited at least two separate thefts from the apartments while working for a contractor hired to rebuild homes and replace sliding doors. 

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace is finding out who police say was behind the thefts and why this was so unsettling for residents, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories