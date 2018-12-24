  • Man hit by truck on Route 51

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - A driver struck a pedestrian on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.

    The crash had caused the road to be closed in both directions for more than three hours.

    It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection with Coal Valley Road.

    Police told Channel 11 the driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and cooperated with their investigation.

    The male victim was taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment. We're working to get an update on his condition.

    Allegheny County police are investigating.

