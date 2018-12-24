PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - A driver struck a pedestrian on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.
The crash had caused the road to be closed in both directions for more than three hours.
51 is re-opening to all traffic. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9t43qUquci— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 24, 2018
It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection with Coal Valley Road.
Police told Channel 11 the driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and cooperated with their investigation.
The male victim was taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment. We're working to get an update on his condition.
Allegheny County police are investigating.
