Man hit with rock and robbed while walking his dog

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man was attacked while walking his dog when someone hit him with a rock and robbed him.
The 65-year-old victim told police two men robbed him at Memorial Field in Bloomfield, which is underneath the Bloomfield Bridge.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we're working to get a description of the suspects from police.
