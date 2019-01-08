  • Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Knoxville

    PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. 

    Police told Channel 11 a man was walking along Bausman Street around 5:30 a.m. 

    Medics arrived at the scene and transported the man to the hospital in an ambulance, Channel 11's Mike Holden reported. 

    The victim's condition has not been released. Channel 11 is working to find out if the driver will face charges.  

