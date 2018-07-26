  • 72-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car, driver in custody

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police said.

    The man, 72, was struck about 2:45 a.m. at Harrison Village. He was taken to a hospital where he's in critical condition, police said.

    Police investigating found shell casings at the scene, but its unclear whether they are connected to the incident, sources told Holden.

    The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but at this point, no charges have been filed, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories