McKEESPORT, Pa. - A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police said.
The man, 72, was struck about 2:45 a.m. at Harrison Village. He was taken to a hospital where he's in critical condition, police said.
JUST IN: Suspect’s Impala towed away from Harrison Village. She is in police custody after she allegedly ran down a 72-year-old man. He’s in critical. Working to talk to neighbors now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qMZHfm3RNy— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 26, 2018
Police investigating found shell casings at the scene, but its unclear whether they are connected to the incident, sources told Holden.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but at this point, no charges have been filed, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brock Turner, Stanford student convicted of rape, practiced ‘sexual outercourse,' attorney says
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Pittsburgh police officer, city
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- VIDEO: Foreclosure proceedings hit SouthSide Works properties
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}