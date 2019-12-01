  • Man hospitalized after dispute with neighbor turns violent, police say

    PITTSBURGH - A local man was taken to the hospital after a dispute with his neighbor turned violent.

    Police said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on North Negley Avenue in Pittsburgh.

    When officer arrived at the scene, they found the victim with wounds to his shoulder that came from a BB gun. He was taken via ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

    According to a release, the shooting stemmed from a “dispute” between the victim and his neighbor.

    Police arrested one man – who was not identified – at the scene, and charges are pending.

