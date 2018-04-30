PITTSBURGH - One person was shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood Sunday evening.
Police said a man was shot near Ashlyn and Thornton streets around 10 p.m.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is at the scene gathering more information for 11 at 11.
He was transported to a hospital by private means, police said.
We just arrived at the scene of a shooting near Ashlyn and Thornton Streets in Sheraden around 10pm. A man police believe was shot here showed up to Allegheny General Hospital a short time ago. We’re working to bring you more details on Channel 11 News at 11. pic.twitter.com/GegeiY7eXF— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 30, 2018
No other information was immediately available.
