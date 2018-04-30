  • Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - One person was shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood Sunday evening. 

    Police said a man was shot near Ashlyn and Thornton streets around 10 p.m.

    He was transported to a hospital by private means, police said.

    No other information was immediately available. 

