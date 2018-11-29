Man hurt in multi-vehicle crash talks about his injuries

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Chicora man is one of several people recovering after a multi-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Wednesday.
Michael Sleigher told Channel 11 he was in his truck with his brother, stopped at the red light along Route 422 and 388, when he said he heard 'thunder' and then felt a boom.
The impact of the crash flipped his truck onto its roof.
