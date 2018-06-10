HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after a fire broke out at a Westmoreland County home Sunday morning.
The house on Russ Road in Hempfield Township was engulfed in flames.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
The call came in to 911 just before 5 a.m. after a neighbor smelled smoke.
Matthew Pacacha, 32, of Chartiers Township died in the fire.
Seven fire companies battled the blaze.
TRENDING NOW:
- Anthony Bourdain purchased painting with eerie title week before death
- Puppy alerts family to fire, tries dragging baby by diaper to safety
- Man seen running naked on the South Side, 2nd naked runner this week
- VIDEO: Man seen running naked on the South Side, 2nd naked runner this week
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}