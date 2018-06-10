  • Man identified as person killed in Westmoreland County house fire

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after a fire broke out at a Westmoreland County home Sunday morning.

    The house on Russ Road in Hempfield Township was engulfed in flames.

    The call came in to 911 just before 5 a.m. after a neighbor smelled smoke.

    Matthew Pacacha, 32, of Chartiers Township died in the fire.

    Seven fire companies battled the blaze. 

