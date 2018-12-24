  • Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.

    The crash had caused the road to be closed in both directions for more than three hours.

    The 35-year-old man was walking near the intersection with Coal Valley Road around 2 a.m.

    Police told Channel 11 the 53-year-old woman who was driving the pickup truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.

    Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor.

    The man who was hit had been telling friends and family he was suicidal, as recently as Sunday.

    He had just checked into a hotel not far from where the crash happened.

    The investigation continues, but it does not appear the driver will be charged.

