PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.
The crash had caused the road to be closed in both directions for more than three hours.
The 35-year-old man was walking near the intersection with Coal Valley Road around 2 a.m.
Police told Channel 11 the 53-year-old woman who was driving the pickup truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor.
The man who was hit had been telling friends and family he was suicidal, as recently as Sunday.
He had just checked into a hotel not far from where the crash happened.
The investigation continues, but it does not appear the driver will be charged.
