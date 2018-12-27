  • Man in critical condition after being shot in McKeesport

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in McKeesport.

    Allegheny County Police say emergency dispatchers received a call at about 1:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 2700 block of Palmgreen Avenue.

    First responders found the 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, police said. He was flown to a local hospital.

    Police are investigating.

    Courtney Brennan is at the scene and trying to learn more from police and neighbors for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories