Man in critical condition after being shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Police say emergency dispatchers received a call at about 1:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 2700 block of Palmgreen Avenue.
First responders found the 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, police said. He was flown to a local hospital.
Police are investigating.
Courtney Brennan is at the scene and trying to learn more from police and neighbors for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
