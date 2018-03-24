A domestic dispute resulted in a man being dragged by a car and then sent to the hospital.
The accident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township.
Police said they received several calls around 4:30 p.m. for a man bleeding from his head and lying on the ground.
The woman driving the vehicle drove about a half mile with her boyfriend hanging from the side of her van, dragging him along the way, according to police.
Investigators said construction crews tried to stop her.
Police said the girlfriend made no attempt to stop even after her boyfriend fell down.
A medical helicopter was called and the man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Police said he has a serious head injury and is in critical condition.
It's unclear what sparked the incident.
Cranberry Township police said the girlfriend will likely be charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic violations.
