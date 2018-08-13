  • Man in critical condition after Hill District shooting

    PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hill District early Monday.

    Investigators were called to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around 12:40 a.m. where they found a man shot int he abdomen. .

    The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police continue to investigate and have not said if they have any suspects.

    WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to get an update from investigators for Channel 11 Morning News.

