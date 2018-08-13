PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hill District early Monday.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Investigators were called to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around 12:40 a.m. where they found a man shot int he abdomen. .
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate and have not said if they have any suspects.
WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to get an update from investigators for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead inside SUV
- Armed guards stationed at burned-out Green Tree bank
- 2 people rescued after being trapped on bungee ride in Branson
- VIDEO: Wannabe Steeler crashes training camp, challenges Antonio Brown
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}