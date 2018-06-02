PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police responded in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive around 3:30 a.m., according to police.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man outside of the address with gunshot wounds to the chest and limbs, police said.
Police said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.
