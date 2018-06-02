  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Fineview

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood early Saturday morning.

    Police responded in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man outside of the address with gunshot wounds to the chest and limbs, police said.

    Police said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in critical condition after shooting in Fineview

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

  • Headline Goes Here

    Proud to be from Pittsburgh: 40 students graduate from first-ever…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge: Fired officer must stand trial for killing black man