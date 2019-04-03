  • Man in critical condition after shooting in Garfield

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. 

    The shooting happaned at the intersection of Hillcrest and North Graham streets. 

    Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

    A witness told Channel 11's Aaron Martin that he heard something and came outside to find someone lying in the street.

