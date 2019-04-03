PITTSBURGH - A man was shot in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
NEW INFO: @PghPolice confirm a man was shot in the 400 block of North Graham St. in Garfield. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition pic.twitter.com/Nm1k3b6Dnw— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019
The shooting happaned at the intersection of Hillcrest and North Graham streets.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is at the scene working to learn more from investigators. He'll have the latest on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A witness told Channel 11's Aaron Martin that he heard something and came outside to find someone lying in the street.
We can also see investigators laying down evidence markers— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- School, nonprofit pack up lunch leftovers for weekend meals
- Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims
- Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination
- VIDEO: Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: Man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}