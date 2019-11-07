PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.
According to police, the incident started around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Crucible Street.
A “domestic” situation turned violent when a man – who has not yet been identified – came out of a home on that street and fired shots at police. An officer returned fire and shot the man in the stomach, investigators said.
The man was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police said the officer who fired that shot was placed on administrative leave, as is standard policy after an officer-involved shooting.
The details surrounding what led to police being called to that home are still unclear.
