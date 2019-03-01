Man in critical condition after stabbing in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Pa. - A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in White Oak Borough Thursday night.
Dispatchers were notified about the stabbing in the 3600 block of Sherbine Way around 9:50 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man who was stabbed multiple times.
He was transported to a hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
