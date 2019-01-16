LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is in police custody after he admitted to setting his home on fire late Tuesday night in Ligonier Township, authorities said.
Firefighters were called shortly before midnight to the home on Route 30 as flames shot from the roof.
The homeowner broke into his neighbor’s house and used a fire extinguisher inside, later admitting to setting fire to his own home across the street, investigators said.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn how the man started the fire -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police said they are still trying to pinpoint why the man set the fire.
The man will face charges, according to police.
