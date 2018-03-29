  • Man in custody after crashing stolen car into pole, attempting to flee scene

    A man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a telephone pole and attempted to flee from the scene, according to police.

    Police said the pursuit in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood ended after they put down a spike strip. The driver ended up crashing into a telephone pole and a fence, police said.

    Police and K-9 units tracked down the suspect after he tried to run, according to officials.

    The suspect was taken away in an ambulance, but it's unclear if his injuries are from the crash or the K9 apprehension, police said.

