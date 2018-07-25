Man in custody after lighting house on fire during standoff

A man is in custody after allegedly injuring a police officer and lighting a Westmoreland County home on fire.
A woman called police around 1:20 p.m. from the home in Washington Township to report a domestic incident, according to the township fire chief.
She was home with her son at the time. When her second son arrived at the home, he attempted to get the woman into a vehicle to take her away when the suspect attacked the vehicle with a hammer, according to the fire chief.
Police arrived shortly thereafter, and the suspect ran into the home. A standoff ensued, during which the suspect allegedly through a pot out of the home, striking and injuring a police officer, before the suspect lit the house on fire, the fire chief said.
The suspect was injured during the standoff, which ended around 3 p.m. He was taken to a hospital.
